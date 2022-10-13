No Vote On Snyder Expected Next Week

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-Three people with knowledge of the agenda tell The Associated Press there is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s NFL owners meetings in New York. Snyder’s ownership of the team has been widely debated for years amid several scandals and investigations into workplace conduct in Washington. It became a hotter topic Thursday amid an ESPN report detailing Snyder’s efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. A team spokesperson called the report categorically untrue. Snyder has owned the team since 1999.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash

Latest News

FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before...
Yankees and Guardians Rained Out
FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA...
Emoni Bates Reinstated at EMU
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson Lauds LIV Tour
Football helmet (generic)
Big Seasons Thus Far For Incoming Big Ten Teams