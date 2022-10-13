In My View: There is no clear-cut pre-season favorite on the men’s side

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Quietly Big Ten basketball media days were held this week and for the first time in a long time, there is no clear-cut pre-season favorite on the men’s side.

Indiana is picked first, Michigan third, and MSU fourth, but no one really knows how accurate it all is. MSU would move up to finish fourth from a year ago and the Spartans have lost four key members of that team as it is. MSU will need plenty of contributions from all ten letterwinners to have a good season in my view in a season that includes what coach Tom Izzo calls the toughest nonconference schedule in school history.

More: In My View

