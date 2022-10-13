BREAKING: MSU President Stanley resigns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley shares a video message on Thursday with the Spartan community on his difficult decision to resign as MSU’s president. He gave his notice of resignation to the Board of Trustees of MSU.

“It has been my privilege to serve this great institution and the students. faculty, staff, and alumni who are the heart and soul of the university,” said in a message from Stanley.

Effective 90 days from Oct. 13, he reflects on the institution’s collective successes and encourages students and faculty, staff, and alumni to continue their great work empowering excellence, advancing equity, and expanding our impact.

Stanley has been at MSU since Aug. 2019 and became the third president at MSU to be forced out or leave the university since the Larry Nassar scandal.

“I’ve spoken with President Stanley & thanked him for his hard work to lead MSU through some of its most difficult challenges, including guiding the school through the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal & through the darkest days of the pandemic. He has been an excellent partner to my office & a steadfast advocate for MSU’s students & the East Lansing community,” said Elissa Slotkin, U.S. Representative.

The responsibility now falls to the board of trustees to show real leadership & to choose an interim president with the experience & management skills to make this transition as seamless as possible. The student body, faculty and staff, alumni, and the state of Michigan deserve nothing less.

“I know very well from the outpouring of support that I’ve had from students, staff, faculty, shared governance, alumni, donors, affinity groups and others that many of you will be profoundly disappointed by this decision,” Stanley said. “But I, like the Michigan State University Faculty Senate and Associated Students of Michigan State University have lost confidence in the action of the current Board of Trustees, and I cannot in good conscience continue to serve this board as constituted.”

