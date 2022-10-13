Make an Impact: Help Sleep in Heavenly Peace provide beds for children in need

Make an Impact Sleep in Heavenly Peace Drop-Off
Make an Impact Sleep in Heavenly Peace Drop-Off(WILX News 10)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No child should have to sleep without a proper bed. They deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads.

For the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, News 10 is partnering with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Sylvan Learning Center to support children in the area by collecting items such as twin sheets, comforters, standard pillows, and bed-in-a-bag sets.

Items can be dropped off through Oct. 21 at the following locations:

  • News 10 Studios, 500 American Drive, Lansing
  • Sylvan Learning Center Lansing/ East Lansing, 2500 Kerry Street, Lansing
  • Sylvan Learning Center Jackson, 3343 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson

Items you can donate include:

  • New standard pillows
  • New twin-size bed-in-a-bag sets
  • New twin-size sheet sets
  • New twin-size comforters

Learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace here.

Thank you Mid-Michigan for helping to Make an Impact!

