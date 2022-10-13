Lansing School District to announce $1M STOP school violence grant

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday to announce that a $1 million federal U.S. Department of Justice grant has been awarded. It is aimed at improving school security.

“We are thrilled to receive this three-year grant created to help make schools safer,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “We believe that school is the safest place for our students, and these additional tools and trainings provided by the Justice Department grant will go a long way in continuing to make the Lansing School District safe.”

The grant will support programs designed to improve school security through specialized training and technical assistance by providing students and teachers with the tools they need to recognize, respond quickly, and help to prevent acts of violence while ensuring a positive school climate.

The conference will be held in the Board of Education room of the Shirley M. Rodgers Administration Building, located at 519 W. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing.

“There is nothing more important or over-the-top when it come to protecting our students,” said Cordelia Black, executive director of the Office of School Culture. “This grant will allow the district to update our policies, protocols and provide training to our staff and collaborate with local law-enforcement to implement best practices.”

The grant is being awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance and will support a contract with RAVE, a mobile app that connects staff and students directly with 911. If there is a threat, staff and students can input information into the mobile app and communicate immediately with 911 emergency responders.

More information about the school district can be found here.

