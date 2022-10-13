Lane closures for bridge repair on Harrison Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Motorists and pedestrians are advised that beginning Sunday, Oct. 16 traffic will be impacted on the Harrison Road bridge over the Red Cedar River between Kalamazoo Street and Michigan Avenue to facilitate repairs to the bridge deck. Construction is expected to take approximately four weeks.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will shift to the west side of the bridge for the contractor to make repairs to the east half of the bridge. During this time, all pedestrian traffic will also be shifted to the west side of the bridge.

Approximately halfway through the construction schedule, pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be shifted to the east side of the bridge to facilitate repairs to the west half of the bridge.

Motorists should be aware of traffic shifts through this area during construction and seek an alternate route if possible.

Community members can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459 with any questions.

