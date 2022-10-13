Lane closures for bridge repair on Harrison Road

(Source: Courtesy of MGN/Tony Magpantay)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Motorists and pedestrians are advised that beginning Sunday, Oct. 16 traffic will be impacted on the Harrison Road bridge over the Red Cedar River between Kalamazoo Street and Michigan Avenue to facilitate repairs to the bridge deck. Construction is expected to take approximately four weeks.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction and will shift to the west side of the bridge for the contractor to make repairs to the east half of the bridge. During this time, all pedestrian traffic will also be shifted to the west side of the bridge.

Approximately halfway through the construction schedule, pedestrian and vehicle traffic will be shifted to the east side of the bridge to facilitate repairs to the west half of the bridge.

Motorists should be aware of traffic shifts through this area during construction and seek an alternate route if possible.

Community members can contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459 with any questions.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Waverly High School Lockdown
Waverly High School students sent home early due to threat of violence

Latest News

Lucky for Life ticket
Jackson County man wins $25K a year for life playing Michigan Lottery
Lansing School District
Lansing School District to announce $1M STOP school violence grant
Much cooler today with a few showers around Mid-Michigan
Community supports Williamstown Township Halloween decorations at town hall meeting
Community supports Williamstown Township Halloween decorations at town hall meeting