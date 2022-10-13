Jackson firefighters raise over $10K for families impacted by muscular dystrophy

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Jackson have raised more than $10,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

More: Community news

According to city officials, the Jackson Fire Department has been raising funds all week. On Thursday, fire crews were taking donations near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Brown Street.

The city said firefighters from Jackson and Summit Township have raised more funds for muscular dystrophy than any other firefighter group in Michigan.

More Jackson news:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash

Latest News

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
Attorney General, Michigan Humane partner to investigate large-scale animal abuse cases
No-Shave November
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/01/22
Halloween is Almost Here
Studio 10 Tidbit 10/25/22
Make an Impact
October Make an Impact: Building Beds for Kids in Need