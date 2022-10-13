Jackson firefighters raise over $10K for families impacted by muscular dystrophy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters in Jackson have raised more than $10,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

According to city officials, the Jackson Fire Department has been raising funds all week. On Thursday, fire crews were taking donations near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Brown Street.

The city said firefighters from Jackson and Summit Township have raised more funds for muscular dystrophy than any other firefighter group in Michigan.

