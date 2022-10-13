Emoni Bates Reinstated at EMU

FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA...
FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Boise State, on March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) - Emoni Bates has been reinstated to the Eastern Michigan basketball team and as a student after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him. The 18-year-old Bates was a top prospect out of high school who transferred to Eastern Michigan in August after playing his freshman season at Memphis. He was charged after police found a gun in a car he was driving last month. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates. The school says Bates was “immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities” because of the agreement between prosecutors and his attorneys.

