Department of State partners hold driver’s license restoration clinic in Lansing

(WNEM)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General partnered with Union Missionary Baptist Church and DTE Energy in Lansing to host the latest in a series of free driver’s license restoration clinics.

“At every stop along our Road to Restoration series, Michiganders have enthusiastically embraced the help of our staff and volunteers to take action to get themselves back on the road,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “When government resources are available and easily accessible, it makes a difference in people’s lives. We’re committed to continuing to meet Michiganders where they are and provide communities with services they need.”

The Road to Restoration clinics are staffed by MDOS, the Department of Attorney General, and volunteer attorneys, who help Michiganders determine a course of action to restore their license. Visitors to the clinics can bring a recent copy of their driving record or purchase one at the clinic for staff to review. When possible, staff provides the services they needed on site.

The 54A, 54B, and 55th District Courts were present to take payments for fines and fees required to proceed with license restoration. The Lansing Board of Water and Light was also on hand to assist residents, as needed.

“Our clinics are a one-stop shop for participants that provide volunteer attorneys, local courts, and the Michigan Secretary of State’s Mobile Office on site, which removes the kinds of hoop-jumping that easily becomes a barrier for people when trying to restore their licenses on their own,” said Elizabeth Durham-Adragna, Senior Communications Strategist at DTE Energy. “Together with MDOS and the Michigan AG, we’ve pulled in partners to enable folks – particularly those with complicated circumstances – to walk out of our clinics with a restored driving license.”

The Road to Restoration program will continue this fall with upcoming stops in Benton Harbor on Oct. 14 and Detroit Nov. 16.

Michiganders can find information about the clinics at Michigan.gov/RoadtoRestoration. All participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register on the website to attend, however walk-ins will be accepted at all upcoming clinics.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Waverly High School Lockdown
Waverly High School students sent home early due to threat of violence

Latest News

A few spotty showers this afternoon around Mid-Michigan
Lane closures for bridge repair on Harrison Road
Lucky for Life ticket
Jackson County man wins $25K a year for life playing Michigan Lottery
Lansing School District
Lansing School District to announce $1M STOP school violence grant