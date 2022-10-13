Department of State partners hold driver’s license restoration clinic in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) and Michigan Department of Attorney General partnered with Union Missionary Baptist Church and DTE Energy in Lansing to host the latest in a series of free driver’s license restoration clinics.

“At every stop along our Road to Restoration series, Michiganders have enthusiastically embraced the help of our staff and volunteers to take action to get themselves back on the road,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “When government resources are available and easily accessible, it makes a difference in people’s lives. We’re committed to continuing to meet Michiganders where they are and provide communities with services they need.”

The Road to Restoration clinics are staffed by MDOS, the Department of Attorney General, and volunteer attorneys, who help Michiganders determine a course of action to restore their license. Visitors to the clinics can bring a recent copy of their driving record or purchase one at the clinic for staff to review. When possible, staff provides the services they needed on site.

The 54A, 54B, and 55th District Courts were present to take payments for fines and fees required to proceed with license restoration. The Lansing Board of Water and Light was also on hand to assist residents, as needed.

“Our clinics are a one-stop shop for participants that provide volunteer attorneys, local courts, and the Michigan Secretary of State’s Mobile Office on site, which removes the kinds of hoop-jumping that easily becomes a barrier for people when trying to restore their licenses on their own,” said Elizabeth Durham-Adragna, Senior Communications Strategist at DTE Energy. “Together with MDOS and the Michigan AG, we’ve pulled in partners to enable folks – particularly those with complicated circumstances – to walk out of our clinics with a restored driving license.”

The Road to Restoration program will continue this fall with upcoming stops in Benton Harbor on Oct. 14 and Detroit Nov. 16.

Michiganders can find information about the clinics at Michigan.gov/RoadtoRestoration. All participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register on the website to attend, however walk-ins will be accepted at all upcoming clinics.

