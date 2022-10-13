Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Governor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the first time in Michigan history, two women will go head-to-head in the race for Michigan’s top office.

It comes at a time when women’s rights are front and center.

The two women vying to be the state’s next leader have different ideas on how to move Michigan forward. One of the biggest issues to draw voters to the polls is expected to be abortion rights.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to keep women’s reproductive rights alive, while her opponent, Tudor Dixon, calls the ballot measure radical.

“It takes away any parental consent for people 16 and under,” Dixon said. “That would be gone. And it also doesn’t make it so you have to be a doctor to perform an abortion.”

“As a mom of two young women, it is just devastating the thought that my girls and any woman or girl in Michigan would have fewer rights than we’ve had for the last 49 years,” Whitmer said.

When it comes to their top three priorities for the state, “I think it’s about the fundamentals,” Whitmer said. “It’s about our economy, it’s about our kids, and it’s about our individual rights.”

Dixon said she’ll focus on education, fighting crime and the economy.

“We want to reduce regulations by 40% to bring businesses here and allow them to work without so much government interference,” Dixon said.

With prices rising at the pump and in the grocery store, the candidates have different approaches on how to boost the economy.

Dixon wants to make sure an oil pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac remains open.

“I’ve had many companies and local folks come to me and say ‘We are afraid of what our heating costs will be if Line 5 goes down,’” Dixon said.

Whitmer said she’s committed to state programs that offer free tuition for people to get better-paying jobs.

“And frankly, as we see this investment coming to Michigan, the first question any employer asks is what about the workforce? And so we are going to be able to deliver on that too,” Whitmer said.

Education is a top priority for both, who agree free tutoring can help get kids back on track after the pandemic. When it comes to addressing gender identity in schools, Dixon wants to ban sex education until fourth grade.

“We don’t want distractions in the classroom that are keeping kids from the areas where they so critically need right now,” Dixon said.

Whitmer said it’s up to each district to decide.

“Parents have a statutory right to know what is being taught, to give input, and if districts do have a curriculum, they are required to have a committee made up of 50% of parents in the district,” Whitmer said.

Two women with different ideas on how to lead the state. The issues that bring voters tot he polls may be key to who gets the job.

