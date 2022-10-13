Decision 2022: Race for Michigan Attorney General

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Political and personal attacks punctuate this year’s race for Michigan Attorney General.

The 2020 General Election plays prominently in this contentious campaign.

The race pits incumbent Democratic Dana Nessel against Republican challenger Matt DePerno.

“He continues to deny the validity of the 2020 election,” Nessel said.

“Dana Nessel wants to put a drag queen in every classroom,” said DePerno.

The race for Michigan’s top lawyer, highlighted by negative attacks between the two candidates.

“He trafficks in rhetoric that is racist, homophobic,” Nessel said.

“Dana Nessel is doing nothing about the crime rate in this state,” said DePerno.

While denying being weak on crime, current Attorney General Nessel said her office has been strong on scam protection.

“Whether it has to do with our elder abuse task force protecting seniors, our anti-robo-calling unit, which substantially decreased the number of robocalls,” Nessel said.

If elected, Portage attorney DePerno said his number one priority will be to lower Michigan’s crime rate.

“We have to start prosecuting criminals,” DePerno said. “Over the last several years, Dana Nessel has prioritized criminals over victims and we have to stop that.”

But DePerno is facing legal troubles of his own. He faces criminal charges that he tampered with voting machine tabulators to prove election fraud in the 2020 Election. It’s the reason why Nessel said she won’t debate DePerno.

“How can I debate someone who is likely to bring up those topics with the information I have?” Nessel asked.

For Nessel, that means making opioid makers pay millions and keeping drug companies from price gouging.

“To make sure people aren’t being taken advantage of by companies that seek to do them harm,” Nessel said.

While DePerno focuses on cracking down on crime and drugs.

“We’re now number 10 in illegal sex trafficking, we have fentanyl flowing across our borders,” said DePerno.

All in hopes of earning your vote.

More: Decision 2022

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.