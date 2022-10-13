Community supports Williamstown Township Halloween decorations at town hall meeting

“There are not enough good things happening right now, we need this.”
By Claudia Sella
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A dispute over Halloween decorations was the focus of a meeting in Williamston Township.

The holiday displays are put up every year for Halloween and Christmas, but they won’t be up this year.

Background: Popular Williamstown Township Halloween decorations won’t be up this year

It all started in December when one woman in Haslett was told by the township that her annual light show couldn’t continue. The township cited safety concerns over heavy neighborhood traffic from people coming to see the lights.

During Wednesday’s meeting, dozens of people packed into the small township hall in support of the decorations in hopes of seeing them again.

At no point during the meeting was the podium empty. One after another, neighbors and community members gave their piece to the township council.

“Cheryl’s house is absolutely amazing. In fact, I give it #1 best-decorated house in the community.”

“There are not enough good things happening right now, we need this.”

“The joy that will be taken away from hundreds and hundreds of kids that look forward to this.”

Cheryl Underwood, the homeowner, has been putting up extravagant decorations at her Damon Road home since the pandemic started. A cease and desist letter cited complaints of traffic issues from neighbors.

“Unfortunately the traffic has increased and has become an issue,” said township supervisor Wanda Bloomquist. “I started receiving complaints from the neighbors that it’s difficult to get down their road to get in and out of their driveways.”

The township said it became a public safety issue, which is handled under the blight ordinance because of the location. The road did not have a cul-de-sac until this year.

“We’ve already passed pretty much the Halloween season, so we’ll be looking forward to hopefully making some accommodations and some improvements on traffic flow and so on so we can continue having it for the entire community,” Underwood said.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Waverly High School Lockdown
Waverly High School students sent home early due to threat of violence

Latest News

Community supports Williamstown Township Halloween decorations at town hall meeting
Community supports Williamstown Township Halloween decorations at town hall meeting
The Davies Project in Lansing is in need of volunteer drivers to get pregnant women and...
Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers
Dansville Middle School football player, #19 Kayden Keith, suffered a brain blead last week.
Communities rallies after Dansville Middle School footballer hurt during game
Lansing nonprofit Davies Project seek more drivers
Lansing nonprofit Davies Project seeks more drivers