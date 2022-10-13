Community supports Williamstown Township Halloween decorations at town hall meeting

WILLIAMSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A dispute over Halloween decorations was the focus of a meeting in Williamston Township.

The holiday displays are put up every year for Halloween and Christmas, but they won’t be up this year.

It all started in December when one woman in Haslett was told by the township that her annual light show couldn’t continue. The township cited safety concerns over heavy neighborhood traffic from people coming to see the lights.

During Wednesday’s meeting, dozens of people packed into the small township hall in support of the decorations in hopes of seeing them again.

At no point during the meeting was the podium empty. One after another, neighbors and community members gave their piece to the township council.

“Cheryl’s house is absolutely amazing. In fact, I give it #1 best-decorated house in the community.”

“There are not enough good things happening right now, we need this.”

“The joy that will be taken away from hundreds and hundreds of kids that look forward to this.”

Cheryl Underwood, the homeowner, has been putting up extravagant decorations at her Damon Road home since the pandemic started. A cease and desist letter cited complaints of traffic issues from neighbors.

“Unfortunately the traffic has increased and has become an issue,” said township supervisor Wanda Bloomquist. “I started receiving complaints from the neighbors that it’s difficult to get down their road to get in and out of their driveways.”

The township said it became a public safety issue, which is handled under the blight ordinance because of the location. The road did not have a cul-de-sac until this year.

“We’ve already passed pretty much the Halloween season, so we’ll be looking forward to hopefully making some accommodations and some improvements on traffic flow and so on so we can continue having it for the entire community,” Underwood said.

