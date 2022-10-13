Celebrate Halloween in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Halloween quickly approaches, Meridian Township Parks and Recreation is hosting an event full of spooktacular activities at Marketplace on the Green on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4:00 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Some of those activities include games, arts, and crafts, and more.

Families are encouraged to wear costumes.

Children must pre-register and the price is $5 per child.

The Meridian Township Farmers’ Market will also be going on from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, as well as Music at the Market from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Marketplace on the Green is located at 1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos.

A complete list of Halloween events in Meridian Township can be found here.

