Big Seasons Thus Far For Incoming Big Ten Teams

Football helmet (generic)
Football helmet (generic)(Unsplash)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Two seasons before Southern California and UCLA head to the Big Ten, college football is already big again in Los Angeles. The seventh-ranked Trojans and the 11th-ranked Bruins are both 6-0, and they haven’t gone unbeaten in the same season for this long since 2005. Both schools have the stars necessary to succeed in Hollywood, with two respected coaches and two standout quarterbacks. This is the culmination of both schools’ overall plans to fix their football teams, starting with improvement of their on-campus facilities and continuing with the hires of Chip Kelly and Lincoln Riley.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash

Latest News

FILE - The New York Yankees, left, and the Boston Red Sox lineup for the national anthem before...
Yankees and Guardians Rained Out
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
No Vote On Snyder Expected Next Week
FILE - Then-Memphis forward Emoni Bates looks on during the first half of a first-round NCAA...
Emoni Bates Reinstated at EMU
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson Lauds LIV Tour