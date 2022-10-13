Attorney General, Michigan Humane partner to investigate large-scale animal abuse cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will soon be more resources to crack down on violent animal crimes in Michigan.

The Attorney General’s Office announced a partnership Thursday with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. The AG’s Office pledged to allocate more resources - such as funding and personnel - to investigate and break up dogfighting rings.

Michigan Humane and the state will pool their resources to launch more investigations into violent crimes against animals.

“Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic. It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms, illegal gambling, drug possession and large-scale animal abuse and fighting rings,” AG Dana Nessel said. “I am proud to partner with Michigan Humane to prosecute these offenders.”

More information on Michigan Humane can be found on its official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.