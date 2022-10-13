Attorney General, Michigan Humane partner to investigate large-scale animal abuse cases

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will soon be more resources to crack down on violent animal crimes in Michigan.

The Attorney General’s Office announced a partnership Thursday with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. The AG’s Office pledged to allocate more resources - such as funding and personnel - to investigate and break up dogfighting rings.

Michigan Humane and the state will pool their resources to launch more investigations into violent crimes against animals.

“Animal abuse is cruel and sadistic. It is also a crime that is often associated with other serious criminal activity, including domestic violence, illegal possession of firearms, illegal gambling, drug possession and large-scale animal abuse and fighting rings,” AG Dana Nessel said. “I am proud to partner with Michigan Humane to prosecute these offenders.”

More information on Michigan Humane can be found on its official website here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash

Latest News

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley gave his notice of resignation to the Board...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns
No-Shave November
Studio 10 Tidbit 11/01/22
Halloween is Almost Here
Studio 10 Tidbit 10/25/22
Make an Impact
October Make an Impact: Building Beds for Kids in Need