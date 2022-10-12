Weatherization program funding increase can help low-income residents reduce heating bills

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization.

The Weatherization Assistance Program reduces household energy costs by an average of $283 per year. This benefits approximately 1,500 low-income families in Michigan. Income eligibility is up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or $36,620 for a household of two or $55,500 for a household of four.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program in addition to existing funding. Meaning that more than $183 million in additional funding is available to Michigan over the life of the stimulus, which is estimated at five to seven years.

These federal funds have been released and will be available to local weatherization operators beginning on Nov. 1.

“MDHHS wants to make sure Michigan residents can keep their heat turned on this winter,” said Elizabeth Hertel, the department’s director. “Getting your home weatherized will reduce energy costs, allowing you to spend your money on food, clothing and other critical household needs.”

The U.S. Department of Energy Weatherization Assistance Program is administered at the state level by the MDHHS Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity. MDHHS utilizes Community Action Agencies and non-profit organizations to provide weatherization services at the local level.

Eligibility is based on household income and if the home’s current condition is weatherization ready.

Anyone interested in applying for the Weatherization Assistance Program can contact their local provider.

More information about home energy savings can be found by visiting the websites below that cover:

