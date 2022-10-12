Waverly High School placed on lockdown after threat of violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A threat assessment is being conducted at Waverly High School (WHS).

Eaton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a threat of violence received through an “Air Drop” on iPhones.

According to an email sent to parents, from Kelly Blake, Superintendent, WHS has confirmed a plan with Eaton County Sheriff’s Department to release high school students. Students will be released as soon as the busses arrive, which should be prior to 1:00 p.m.

Students can be picked up on the south end of the student lot. They will be released classroom by classroom with a police presence. Students without rides will stay in their classrooms until their ride is there and then they will be escorted out of the building to their car.

News 10 will have your updates as the investigation continues.

