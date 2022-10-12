Traffic alert: Stretch of Harrison Road in East Lansing to close for railroad crossing repair

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Harrison Road in East Lansing will be closed for almost two weeks as crews repair a railroad crossing.

According to city officials, the Canadian National Railway Company will be repairing the Harrison Road railroad crossing, located between Trowbridge Road and Service drive.

The repairs are expected to last from Oct. 17 to Oct. 29.

The road will be closed to through traffic as crews work on the railroad crossing and the sidewalks.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

