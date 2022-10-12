Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s November 11th aircraft carrier basketball game in San Diego against Gonzaga will tip off at 6:30pm Michigan time. That’s 3:30pm on the West Coast. It’s the second time MSU has played in the setting. The Spartans open the regular season at home November 7th against Northern Arizona. Tom Izzo begins his 28th season as MSU’s head coach.

