TAKE A LOOK: Footage shows vandalism to Lansing Catholic church

The church’s electronic sign now carries the message: ‘To whomever vandalized our church: We forgive you and we are praying for you.”
The church's sign now carries the message 'To whomever vandalized our church: We forgive you and we are praying for you." (Video courtesy of Diocese of Lansing)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Surveillance footage shows three people vandalizing a Lansing church.

The video was released by The Church of the Resurrection, located on East Michigan Avenue. The parish says graffiti was found on the church doors, signage, and sidewalk.

The vandals were quick. According to the church, the damage was done between 11:52 p.m. and 11:56 p.m. on the night of Saturday, Oct. 8.

In the video, three people are seen walking up to the church from the area of Jerome and Custer. They are seen spray painting the area surrounding the church before leaving on foot in the direction in which they came, turning westbound on Jerome.

The church alerted law enforcement upon the discovery and are searching for those responsible. The church says the graffiti has since been power-washed.

The church’s electronic sign now carries the message: ‘To whomever vandalized our church: We forgive you and we are praying for you.”

