Police, FBI investigating Jackson County bank robbery that prompted school lockdowns

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Columbia Township Police Department, Michigan State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and FBI are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday.

According to authorities, it happened at about 2 p.m. at the Comerica Bank on Brooklyn Road, just south of Wamplers Lake Road. Police said a suspect entered the bank with a gun and demanded money before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said once the armed bank robbery was reported, the nearby Columbia Lower Elementary School and Columbia Upper Elementary School went into lockdown.

School buses were instructed to not enter the area until police secured the situation.

The investigation led to a description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle, which was given to nearby law enforcement officers. Police said they found a vehicle that matched the suspect’s on Wamplers Lake Road and that further investigation into the vehicle and occupant led to the discovery of evidence in the crime that identified the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and the suspect is known to authorities. Further details were not released at the time.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.