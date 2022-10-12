Over 100 Michigan schools participate in National Walk and Roll to School Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Communities across the U.S. will be walking and rolling as part of the celebration to highlight the importance of safe, and active travel. More than 60% of past Walk and Roll and Bike and Roll to School Day organizers say their events led to policy or environmental changes in their communities.

In 2016, the National Center for Safe Routes to School launched the Vision Zero for Youth initiative, connecting Walk, Bike & Roll to School Day events with communities and elected officials making a commitment to promote safe walking and rolling and to eliminate fatal and serious traffic crashes.

Communities benefit from the efforts of National Walk and Roll to School Day as well. Some of those benefits include:

Less traffic congestion. According to the 2011 National Center for Safe Routes to School report, personal vehicles taking students to school accounted for 10 to 14 percent of all personal vehicle trips made during the morning peak commute times (based on National Household Travel Survey Data, 2009). Reducing the number of private vehicles commuting to school can reduce morning traffic around the school. Less traffic congestion also improves conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists, creating a positive cycle—as the community sees more people walking and rolling, more people feel comfortable walking and rolling.

Stronger sense of community. The common goal of improving conditions for walking and bicycling brings families, neighbors, school officials, and, community leaders together. The sense of community also builds as children and parents develop walking and rolling buddies and chat with neighbors on the sidewalk or path.

Safer streets. Communities with higher rates of walking and rolling tend to have lower crash rates for all travel modes. One reason may be that motorists drive more cautiously when they expect to encounter walkers and rollers. More walkers and rollers can also improve personal security by providing more “eyes on the street.”

Lower costs. Encouraging and enabling active trips reduces costs for the family, community and school district. Families save on gas, communities spend less on building and maintaining roads and school districts spend less on busing. In fact, one school district calculated $237,000 in annual savings.

Improved accessibility. Enabling students of all abilities to walk and roll to school makes it easier for everyone in the community to get around, including parents with strollers, senior citizens, residents without cars and residents with temporary or permanent mobility impairments.

Economic gains. Sidewalks, paths and other investments in pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure can increase home values and direct additional traffic to local businesses.

Michigan has 156 registered events.

Schools in the area participating in National Walk and Roll Day are the following:

CLINTON COUNTY

SCHAVEY ROAD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEWITT, MI

SCOTT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DEWITT, MI

EATON COUNTY

GREYHOUND CENTRAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL EATON RAPIDS, MI

GREYHOUND INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL EATON RAPIDS, MI

LOCKWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL EATON RAPIDS, MI

HILLSDALE COUNTY

WILL CARLETON CHARTER SCHOOL ACADEMY HILLSDALE, MI

INGHAM COUNTY

BENNETT WOODS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OKEMOS, MI

CORNELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OKEMOS, MI

Learn more about Walk, Bike, and Roll Day here.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.