No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation.
According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene.
Authorities said there were no reported injuries to firefighters or the residents of the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
