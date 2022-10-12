In My View: MSU needs to satisfy the fans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I agree with Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker, put a good product that wins on the field and the fans at Spartan Stadium won’t depart early as they’ve done the past two home games against Minnesota and Ohio State.

I say fans who buy tickets can do whatever they want with them anywhere at any time. MSU fans have bolted early with three home games remaining.

A better performance this Saturday against Wisconsin might well cause the fourth quarter to have some noise and excitement in the stands otherwise they’ll leave early from the upcoming game as well.

More: In My View

