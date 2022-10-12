MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit returns after 1-year hiatus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 13 years, the annual MSUFCU Student Art Exhibit took a year off to evaluate the event during the pandemic. Now the event returns and will kick off in January and run through February with an awards event in early March.

Registration is open, and local high school art teachers are encouraged to register now to get their students started on their entries.

“We’d like to invite all local teachers to register and encourage their students to participate in the exhibit,” said Susi Elkins, MSUFCU chief community impact officer. “It’s a great way to celebrate creative growth and expression, and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition in-person this year.”

Art will be displayed at MSUFCU Headquarters Building 1 as the event returns to its original format in 2023 after a televised pandemic version of the event covered in 2020.

The community will also be able to vote online at msufcuart.com and through social media and the awards will be juried by esteemed local artists. Students can win up to $300 and other recognition for their entries.

In past years, participating high schools have included Bath, DeWitt, East Lansing, Eaton Rapids, Everett, Fowlerville, Grand Ledge, Haslett, Holt, Laingsburg, Lansing Catholic, Lansing Christian, Mason, Okemos, St. Johns, Waverly, Webberville, and Williamston.

The winners of the Student Art Exhibit will be announced at a special awards ceremony at MSUFCU Headquarters Building 1 at 1 p.m. on March 5.

