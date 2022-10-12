MSU to Honor National Championship Hockey Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will honor its 2007 NCAA championship hockey team this Friday night in Munn Arena. The ceremony will come in the second intermission of the game against U Mass-Lowell. The teams open the two game series Thursday night and both games begin at 7 o’clock. MSU has a 1-1 record after splitting two games with Bowling Green last week end. MSU’s coach Rick Comley, who led the 2007 team and is now athletic director at Northern Michigan University, will be on hand with most of his players.

