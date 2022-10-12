MSU to Honor National Championship Hockey Team

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will honor its 2007 NCAA championship hockey team this Friday night in Munn Arena. The ceremony will come in the second intermission of the game against U Mass-Lowell. The teams open the two game series Thursday night and both games begin at 7 o’clock. MSU has a 1-1 record after splitting two games with Bowling Green last week end. MSU’s coach Rick Comley, who led the 2007 team and is now athletic director at Northern Michigan University, will be on hand with most of his players.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City...
Adams Charged in Kansas City Incident
En foto del jueves 29 de septiembre del 2022, los Dolphins de Miami observan la atención a su...
Dolphins Hope To Get Their Quarterback Soon
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game
LSU Tigers
DeWitt Finds Friday Foe