Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation to host a Recovery Reception

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Originally formed as the Ingham County Sobriety Courts Foundation, the Mid-Michigan Treatment Courts Foundation (MMTCF) has steadily expanded to include the entire Mid-Michigan region.

During its 15-year presence, MMTCF has helped hundreds of participants handle unexpected bills to help relieve money burdens that may threaten their sobriety. Requests for assistance are made by treatment court probation officers. Some requests include substance abuse counseling fees, dental work, bus passes, drug screening, phones, transitional housing, utility bills, and other needs that threaten a participant’s ability to complete the intensive court-ordered programming and succeed in recovery.

The past 2 years of COVID-19 caused the Mid-Michigan recovery community to face challenges and the MMTCF has been focused on raising funds to meet needs as it expands its service area.

“MMTCF has the important job of supporting these vulnerable citizens in the trifecta of stressful situations – maintaining sobriety, learning healthy coping skills all while avoiding COVID in one of the nation’s most challenging socio-economic times” says Jerre Cory, MMTCF Executive Director. “Donors can be assured, every contribution goes to helping a treatment court participant address unexpected expenses that may challenge their sobriety. Every donation makes a real difference in someone’s life.”

Keynoting the event’s program is treatment court graduate Regina Cates who will talk about how the treatment court program and support from the Foundation enabled her to get her life back. Attendees will also enjoy the music of Darin Larner, Jr.

The Recovery Reception is on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the University Club of MSU.

To register for the event, you can email rkemp@mclpc.com or call 231-564-2893. To donate or learn more about the positive impact of the MMTCF, visit www.mmtcf.org

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.