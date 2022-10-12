Michiganders can now get digital license plates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michiganders can now get a digital license plate.

Michigan is the third state to get on board, along with California and Arizona.

Michigan does not sell or profit from digital license plates, they must be purchased directly through Reviver.

In addition to customizability options, the digital plates have tracking technology that can help locate stolen vehicles. Drivers can also customize and renew their plates online.

Reviver’s monthly rates start at $19.95 per month for the digital license plates.

