Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash
A 41-year-old man was arrested
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop resulted in Michigan State Police troopers seizing marijuana, methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.
According to authorities, a trooper attempted a traffic stop in Clinton County, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and crashed. Police said the suspect fled on foot, but was located at a later date and arrested.
The 41-year-old man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and possession of a stolen firearm.
