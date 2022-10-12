Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop resulted in Michigan State Police troopers seizing marijuana, methamphetamine and a stolen handgun.

According to authorities, a trooper attempted a traffic stop in Clinton County, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and crashed. Police said the suspect fled on foot, but was located at a later date and arrested.

The 41-year-old man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, third-degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and possession of a stolen firearm.

