Maternal Infant Health Program offers free services to women and children with Medicaid

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department’s Maternal Infant Health Program (MIHP) is free, in-home service for those who are pregnant and for children in the Jackson community.

The Maternal Infant Health Program (MIHP) services include:

Health assessment completed by nurse or social worker;

Registered nurse and licensed social worker team develop care plans;

Coordination of MIHP services with the beneficiary’s medical care provider and Medicaid Health Plan (who assist and supplement that care);

Registered nurse and licensed social worker conduct home or office visits provided with interventions based on the plan of care;

Transportation services arranged if needed;

Infant developmental screens;

Referrals to local community services (e.g., mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, basic needs assistance) as needed; and

Referral to local childbirth education or parenting classes.

If you or your baby already has Medicaid, you can make an appointment by contacting Ann Sloan at 517-768-2114.

Learn more information about MIHP here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.