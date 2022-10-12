Maternal Infant Health Program offers free services to women and children with Medicaid

MIHP provides support to promote healthy pregnancies, good birth outcomes, and healthy infants.

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Health Department’s Maternal Infant Health Program (MIHP) is free, in-home service for those who are pregnant and for children in the Jackson community.

The Maternal Infant Health Program (MIHP) services include:

  • Health assessment completed by nurse or social worker;
  • Registered nurse and licensed social worker team develop care plans;
  • Coordination of MIHP services with the beneficiary’s medical care provider and Medicaid Health Plan (who assist and supplement that care);
  • Registered nurse and licensed social worker conduct home or office visits provided with interventions based on the plan of care;
  • Transportation services arranged if needed;
  • Infant developmental screens;
  • Referrals to local community services (e.g., mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, basic needs assistance) as needed; and
  • Referral to local childbirth education or parenting classes.

If you or your baby already has Medicaid, you can make an appointment by contacting Ann Sloan at 517-768-2114.

Learn more information about MIHP here.



