Lockhart Chemical files for bankruptcy after Flint River spill

An order that prohibits contact with Flint River remains in effect as clean-up efforts continue.
By Meg McLeod and Mike Herek
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Lockhart Chemical, the company responsible for the Flint River spill in June, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The discharge of the petroleum-based substance led to a no-contact order for the river stretching from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street. That order remains in place.

Lockhart is under a state order from using its sewage pipes to discharge wastewater from its facility. Instead, it has to pump it into above-ground storage tanks to be trucked out. If Lockhart decides to use its faulty infrastructure, it could be fined up to $25,000 per day.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is for individuals or businesses that cannot make regular payments toward their debts. Under it, most collection actions against the filing party are automatically stopped and a trustee is appointed to sell off the assets with the proceeds going to creditors.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued the following statement:

“Once the Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition was filed, the bankruptcy Trustee took over possession and control of the facility.  Lockhart no longer has any authority over the facility.

In initial discussions with the Trustee, she has indicated an intent to comply with EGLE’s order and to work with the State to resolve its environmental concerns related to the site.  EGLE will continue to actively monitor the situation and will pursue all available avenues to maintain compliance with Michigan’s environmental laws.”

