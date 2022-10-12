LIVE: Rainy, windy afternoon and boozy waffles
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk and looks at the rain chances for the rest of the week and previews the weekend.
We talk about a massive dust devil caught on camera, a boozy breakfast dish, and more. Plus we look at what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- Rain and wind for the afternoon
- FDA clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5
- Weatherization program funding increase can help low-income residents reduce heating bills
- City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program
- Massive herd of sheep blocks roadway, making it impassable
ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 12, 2022
- Average High: 62º Average Low 42º
- Lansing Record High: 85° 1879
- Lansing Record Low: 20° 1869
- Jackson Record High: 85º 1938
- Jackson Record Low: 26º 1957
