Now Desk: Gusts and showers continue, why cow farts may be taxed, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews the gusty winds and rain showers we can expect and previews the weekend.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the progress on the rebuilding of I-496, a star graveyard is discovered, a fat bear is crowned king, and why cow farts may be taxed in one country. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 12, 2022

Average High: 62º Average Low 42º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1869

Jackson Record High: 85º 1938

Jackson Record Low: 26º 1957

