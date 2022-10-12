Now Desk: Gusts and showers continue, why cow farts may be taxed, and more

A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
A graveyard of ancient stars was uncovered in the Milky Way.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews the gusty winds and rain showers we can expect and previews the weekend.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the progress on the rebuilding of I-496, a star graveyard is discovered, a fat bear is crowned king, and why cow farts may be taxed in one country. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 12, 2022

  • Average High: 62º Average Low 42º
  • Lansing Record High: 85° 1879
  • Lansing Record Low: 20° 1869
  • Jackson Record High: 85º 1938
  • Jackson Record Low: 26º 1957

