Lansing nonprofit search for more volunteer drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan nonprofit is looking for more volunteer drivers to take seriously ill children and pregnant women to the doctor.

Many of these families don’t have reliable transportation. The Davies Project said it is having a hard time keeping up with the demand for more rides and that the number of rides increased by 25% in the last two months.

Volunteers take people to doctor’s offices for check-ups, physical therapy, the dentist and even to the pharmacy.

The Davies Project tried to recruit more people, but they are still short 30 drivers. Without more drivers, the Davies Project won’t be able to help out as many people.

LeSean Thompson said she used the Davies Project to help get her seriously ill son to the doctor when he was just five months old.

“Trying to get him to those appointments was exhausting and I don’t know what I would have done without getting those rides,” Thompson said. “I don’t think he would have been the little 8-year-old boy he is today if it wasn’t for those rides getting him to those appointments.”

All rides the Davies Project provides are free for families. The nonprofit said it is currently recruiting more drivers to help fill their needs.

More information The Davies Project can be found on its official website here.

