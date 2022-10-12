How to close your garden for fall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are well into Fall and with it comes the natural slowing of activity in the garden. Depending on your location, perennials may be blushing with color or starting to drop their leaves.

Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop shared some tips and ideas on how to preparing your garden for the cooler months.

She say it is an important step for the garden’s health because leaving it to the elements is gonna leave you with less-nutrient soil and lots more weeds in the spring.

Check out all the tips in the video.

For more information: https://www.vanattas.com/

