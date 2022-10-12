How to close your garden for fall

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are well into Fall and with it comes the natural slowing of activity in the garden. Depending on your location, perennials may be blushing with color or starting to drop their leaves.

Lisa Bashline, from Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop shared some tips and ideas on how to preparing your garden for the cooler months.

She say it is an important step for the garden’s health because leaving it to the elements is gonna leave you with less-nutrient soil and lots more weeds in the spring.

Check out all the tips in the video.

For more information: https://www.vanattas.com/

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects

Latest News

Closing the Garden
Closing Your Garden for the Fall with Van Atta's
The Michigan Antiquarian Book & Paper Show returns Sunday, October 9th, 2022!
Uncover stories of young and old at Antiquarian Book & Paper Show
Studio 10 Presents: Uncover stories of young and old at Antiquarian Book & Paper Show
Ella Sharp Museum
Get on the fun assembly line in the new exhibit at the Ella Sharp Museum