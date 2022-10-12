Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found pigs
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County.
Roughly a week after a horse was found on the loose in Hillsdale, two pigs were found near the intersection of Milnes and North Adams roads.
A photo of the pigs can be seen above.
Anyone who owns the pigs, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.
