Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found pigs

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County.

Roughly a week after a horse was found on the loose in Hillsdale, two pigs were found near the intersection of Milnes and North Adams roads.

A photo of the pigs can be seen above.

Anyone who owns the pigs, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

