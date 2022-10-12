Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office seeks family of found pigs

Two pigs were found in Hillsdale County on Oct. 12, 2022.
Two pigs were found in Hillsdale County on Oct. 12, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County.

Roughly a week after a horse was found on the loose in Hillsdale, two pigs were found near the intersection of Milnes and North Adams roads.

A photo of the pigs can be seen above.

Anyone who owns the pigs, or anyone who knows the owner is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

Traffic alert: Stretch of Harrison Road in East Lansing to close for railroad crossing repair
Voter Guide
Decision 2022: Voter Guide
Decision 2022: Voter Guide
292-foot Whaleback vessel - Barge 129
Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society discovers Barge 129, nearly 120 years after accident
Michigan State Police seize large quantity of drugs following attempted traffic stop, crash