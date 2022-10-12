Dolphins Hope To Get Their Quarterback Soon

En foto del jueves 29 de septiembre del 2022, los Dolphins de Miami observan la atención a su...
En foto del jueves 29 de septiembre del 2022, los Dolphins de Miami observan la atención a su compañero, el quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1), quien sufrió una conmoción cerebral durante el partido ante los Bengals de Cincinnati. El sábado 1 de octubre del 2022, la NFLPA despide al consultor de neurotrauma que permitió que Tagovailoa regresara a a jugar el domingo pasado tras recibir un golpe. (AP Foto/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity. He will not play Sunday against the Vikings. Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29 when he took a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be stretchered off the field and taken to a hospital. Tagovailoa hadn’t practiced since then. He took hard hits in successive games, and the NFL’s concussion protocol was subsequently changed to address the symptoms he had during a loss to the Bills. Rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start Sunday against the Vikings as Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater advance through the concussion protocol.

