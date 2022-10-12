DeWitt Finds Friday Foe

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt High School’s football team will play a home game this Friday after all. The Panthers accepted a forfeit last week from Okemos and Tuesday Lansing Everett notified DeWitt it would not play this Friday night’s scheduled game. DeWitt has instead lined up non league foe Detroit Loyola who comes to town with a 7pm kick off. DeWitt will not get the forfeit win from Everett since it scheduled another game instead. The Panthers have a 4-3 season record.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
marijuana generic
Michigan cannabis industry having to change way they do business
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Lansing real estate developer sentenced for tax evasion
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City...
Adams Charged in Kansas City Incident
En foto del jueves 29 de septiembre del 2022, los Dolphins de Miami observan la atención a su...
Dolphins Hope To Get Their Quarterback Soon
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU to Honor National Championship Hockey Team
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Tip Time Announced For Aircraft Carrier Game