Communities rallies after Dansville Middle School footballer hurt during game

DANSVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A Dansville Middle School football player is back home after suffering a traumatic brain injury on the football field in early October.

Wednesday night, the team played for the first time since Kayden Keith suffered a brain bleed.

“Doctors have been blown away by his progress. He’s just so strong. He really is a miracle,” said Ashley Foreman, a family friend.

The 8th grader was in a coma after suffering a brain injury during a game. That’s when he lost his balance, fell over, and became unresponsive.

“He just had a hard hit and powered through because that’s Kayden. He wouldn’t say anything. He’s just strong and went into beast mode,” said Foreman.

Foreman has known Kayden for most of his life. She was in the stands during the game against Laingsburg.

“I just knew that something wasn’t right. His parents, you could just see it on their faces. It was just devastating. Everybody could feel it,” said Foreman.

Since then, the community has rallied around Kayden, using the #19strong, signifying his number.

“It’s been amazing. It’s just coming left and right. Constant,” said Foreman.

Dansville Schools is even helping, with the money from Wednesday’s middle school game going to help with Kayden’s medical bills.

“It’s part of the small-town community feel. Everybody knows everybody. Even the people that were here working on the situation” said Jeff Dassance, Dansville Athletic Director.

Foreman said Kayden’s family is blown away by the support they’ve received.

“You just don’t have words for how many people just rallied together to do what they can do. It’s been amazing,” she said.

Kayden’s parents encouraged everyone to know the signs of head injuries and ensure their children have good protective equipment.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association said it has several rules to try and limit injuries, but there is always some risk.

Dansville Schools set up a fundraiser online to help with Kayden’s recovery. You can donate here.

