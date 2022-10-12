City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8.

The crews will use leaf vacuum machines and other equipment to provide a timely pickup. Like in previous years, the DPW asks residents to place loose leaf piles along curbs in the street. Placing leaves on the street along curbs helps crews perform a more effective collection.

Residents are being urged to not put out leaf piles in the curb line of streets until 48 hours before their scheduled pickup. Having leaf piles in streets for long periods of time hinders street cleanliness, clogs storm drains, and can permanently damage the pavement.

Leaves will not be collected if they cannot be reached by crews. It is very important for residents to remove vehicles and basketball hoops from streets when collection is happening in their neighborhood.

A map that shows collection sections and pickup dates is available on the City website. The City encourages residents to stay updated on the collection program so they know when it’s coming to their street.

In addition to referencing a mailer that’s sent to every address in the City, residents can stay informed by:

• Sign up for CodeRED. Users of this system are given advanced notice of when leaf collection is coming to their area through phone calls, emails and texts.

• Check for updates on the City website by visiting cityofjackson.org/leafcollection.

• “Follow” the City’s Facebook page for regular updates.

• Call the Leaf Collection Phone Line at 517-768-6088 to hear collection updates. Questions about leaf collection are directed to the DPW at 517-788-4170.

Residents should be aware that collection dates may be altered if crews experience slowdowns from poor weather or equipment breakdowns.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.