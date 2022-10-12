Adams Charged in Kansas City Incident

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City...
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after scoring as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) watches during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. Police called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

