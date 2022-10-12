23-year-old arrested, charged in Jackson County bank robbery

Gabriel B. Schirmacher
Gabriel B. Schirmacher(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - A 23-year-old man from Jackson was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Brooklyn bank robbery.

Background: Police, FBI investigating Jackson County bank robbery that prompted school lockdowns

According to authorities, the bank robbery happened at about 2 p.m. at the Comerica Bank on Brooklyn Road, just south of Wamplers Lake Road. Police said a suspect entered the bank with a gun and demanded money before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Columbia Township Police Department said the investigation - which was assisted by officials with Michigan State Police, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI - led to the identification of the suspect, who was taken into custody and lodged at the Jackson County Jail.

Gabriel B. Schirmacher was arraigned Wednesday with armed robbery, bank robbery, felony firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Armed robbery and bank robbery convictions could result in potential life in prison.

