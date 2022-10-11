Williamston Police Department warn residents of familiar phone scam

Williamston Police Department
Williamston Police Department(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Police Department is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam.

According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people and businesses. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and asks for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.

They said scammers can purchase equipment to make it appear as if the call is coming from the Williamston Police Department.

Related: Attorney General Nessel didn’t ask you for a gift card

The Williamston Police Department will never make phone calls in order to collect money. Residents who receive this call are asked to contact the Williamston Police Department at 517-655-4222.

If this sounds familiar, these types of phone scams have occurred multiple times across the state of Michigan.

Related: ‘Did not come from the Department of Attorney General’ -- Dana Nessel warns of imposter Facebook poster

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

