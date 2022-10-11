Will Punishment Come For Raiders’ Adams?

-Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams could face a possible suspension or fine for shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field following a loss at Kansas City. A person familiar with the process tells The Associated Press that the NFL is reviewing Adams’ actions. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made the review public. Detectives from the Kansas City Police Department’s assault unit are investigating the incident. NFL Network was the first to report that Adams could face discipline.

