Suspect arrested after sexually assaulting 4 Wayne State University students

Detroit's Wayne State University
Detroit's Wayne State University(Wayne State)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - There is a suspect in custody after police say he hugged and touched four Wayne State University students Monday.

All four sexual assaults happened on the Detroit campus.

The first victim, a 21-year-old woman, was complimented and then hugged by the man while standing by her classroom in the College of Education Building at 5425 Second around 11:20 a.m. She told police he rubbed her back and chest area, and she felt his lips on her cheek.

Just after noon, a 22-year-old woman said she was in the STEM Innovation Learning Center at 5048 Second when a suspect with the same description knocked on her door. When she opened the door, he wrapped his arms around her and hugged her.

Around 12:50 p.m., two 19-year-old women were on the second floor of the Undergraduate Library at 5155 Gullen Mall when a suspect with the same description approached and hugged them. One of the women told police that she felt the suspect’s hand touch her outer thigh.

The suspect then got on a bus and left. He was arrested later.

If you witness suspicious behavior or are a victim of a crime on campus call Wayne State Public Safety at 313-577-2222.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

Latest News

Big Changes On The Way
Consetta Gathers
Meridian Township Police Department seeks woman wanted on felony warrant
Sparty MSU homecoming
Michigan State University’s Homecoming Parade set for Friday evening
Sparty MSU homecoming
Michigan State University's Homecoming Parade set for Friday evening