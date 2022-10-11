Suspect arrested after sexually assaulting 4 Wayne State University students

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - There is a suspect in custody after police say he hugged and touched four Wayne State University students Monday.

All four sexual assaults happened on the Detroit campus.

The first victim, a 21-year-old woman, was complimented and then hugged by the man while standing by her classroom in the College of Education Building at 5425 Second around 11:20 a.m. She told police he rubbed her back and chest area, and she felt his lips on her cheek.

Just after noon, a 22-year-old woman said she was in the STEM Innovation Learning Center at 5048 Second when a suspect with the same description knocked on her door. When she opened the door, he wrapped his arms around her and hugged her.

Around 12:50 p.m., two 19-year-old women were on the second floor of the Undergraduate Library at 5155 Gullen Mall when a suspect with the same description approached and hugged them. One of the women told police that she felt the suspect’s hand touch her outer thigh.

The suspect then got on a bus and left. He was arrested later.

If you witness suspicious behavior or are a victim of a crime on campus call Wayne State Public Safety at 313-577-2222.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.