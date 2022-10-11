Studio 10 Tidbit: On this Day in History

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On this day, 47 years ago, the comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live, launched on NBC.

Ever since then, the show brought the laughs in more than 880 episodes.

This Saturday, Megan Thee Stallion will be both the host and musical guest.

That’s this weeks Studio 10 Tidbit.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

