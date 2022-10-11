Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic is offering free breast screenings on Oct. 11

Early detection can be lifesaving and annual mammograms are crucial to making sure everything is in check.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic has partnered with Lansing Radiology Associates to offer FREE breast health screenings for all women.

For the first time, the Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic will offer free breast health screenings and feature leading-edge mammography services.

The Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic has been providing on-site care to medically underserved areas of Mid-Michigan since 2019, going directly to where patients live.

Appointments are still available by calling 517-364-8698 and walk-ins are welcome.

