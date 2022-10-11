Retired Westland police officer grows Michigan’s newest corn maze

NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Just in time for fall activity planning. The Bobby family presents one of Michigan’s newest corn mazes.

They have spent the past two years brainstorming the best way to use their 19 acres of land in New Boston at 38575 Ash Road.

Matthew and April Bobby, along with their family has lived in their New Boston home and used the land for farming soybeans.

Previously, Matthew spent much of his time working as a firefighter, a police officer, and in an ambulance.

When the pandemic hit, like for many, things drastically changed,

He worked enough for a full pension from his police job in Westland. However, he was not done working and took a job at Schoolcraft College. He then found himself working as an emergency technician.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 arrived, and Matthew got infected. This caused many challenges.

“It was hell,” he said. “I’d get better and then two hours later have a fever. I couldn’t go back to work.”

The infection forced an early retirement from public service. It took months to regain the use of his muscles. He still struggles with the brain fog that’s become a symptom of long Covid infections.

The summer of 2021 gave the Bobby’s the best chance to try out some ideas.

They started with sunflowers. “Ever since we moved here, I’ve always wanted to do sunflowers,” April said.

Last year, the family planted all of their sunflowers at once and for two weeks it looked like an advert for summer. “We had no idea what we were doing so we just said, ‘let’s plant the whole field,’” Matthew said. “Then one day, we woke up and everything was growing. They bloomed and we couldn’t believe it.”

This year, they added a giant corn maze behind.

“If we make enough money this year, we’ll add more games for everyone that comes,” Matthew said.

The maze is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Find more information on the maze online at theloneoaksunflowerfarm.com. You can also get to their Facebook page here.

