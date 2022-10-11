In My View: Spartans need to win Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six games down, six games to go for Michigan State’s football team.
For any hope, the final six games the Spartans need to win Saturday in my view. A loss is worth two losses because MSU will be a huge underdog in the next game at Michigan.
MSU coach Mel Tucker is clearly trying to keep a positive feel and whether his players buy-in and improve this week will remain to be seen. But it’s a crucial game in my view if any of this season is to be salvaged.
