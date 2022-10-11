In My View: Spartans need to win Saturday

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Six games down, six games to go for Michigan State’s football team.

For any hope, the final six games the Spartans need to win Saturday in my view. A loss is worth two losses because MSU will be a huge underdog in the next game at Michigan.

MSU coach Mel Tucker is clearly trying to keep a positive feel and whether his players buy-in and improve this week will remain to be seen. But it’s a crucial game in my view if any of this season is to be salvaged.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Meridian Township Police asks for help identifying multiple subjects
Michigan State Capitol building
Child marriage still legal in Michigan
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Program-Record Crowd Sees Spartans Cruise Past Michigan
Drive-thru mobile food distribution is available for Lansing residents

Latest News

In My View: Jim Bibbs is a great choice of grand marshal
In My View: Seventh week of high school football is here!
In My View: Tigers season is mercifully over
In My View: Is the Big Ten in football the weakest in years?