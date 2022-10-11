MSU Women’s Soccer Ranked in National Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is ranked 15th in this week’s national poll, the first time the MSU women’s team has been ranked since 2009. MSU has a 10-1-4 season record with four straight victories. The Spartans host Indiana at 7pm Thursday, coming off a 2-0 win at home Sunday against Michigan.

