MSU Women’s Soccer Ranked in National Poll

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is ranked 15th in this week’s national poll, the first time the MSU women’s team has been ranked since 2009. MSU has a 10-1-4 season record with four straight victories. The Spartans host Indiana at 7pm Thursday, coming off a 2-0 win at home Sunday against Michigan.

